Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification for GD Constable in BSF and CISF for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhak Union Territories today. The application which needs to be done in person will start from tomorrow, November 7th, and will go on until November 14th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification at the BSF website, bsf.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1184 vacancies for males and 172 vacancies for females. The area wise and force-wise breakdown of vacancies can be accessed in the official notification available in this link.

Interested candidates must fill the application form available in the link and report to the PST/PET centre in their districts mentioned in the notification. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 23 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories, and must have passed the matriculation exam.

Candidates must go through the notification carefully to see the physical parameters required to be eligible to apply before going for the PST/PET centre. The application form should be typed or hand written with a passport size photograph attached in English or Hindi language along with age and qualification proof, SC/ST/OBC caste/category certificate, domicile certificate, photo ID.

The candidate will be issued an admit card for the PST/PET round which will have information on the date and time of the PST/PET. The candidates who clear this round will appear for the written exam which will be conducted in either English, Hindi, or Urdu language after which a medical exam round will be conducted.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for further details available in this direct link.