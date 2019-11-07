Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the interview call letter for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, II, and III under the CRP-RRB-VIII - Recruitment. All the candidates who have cleared the Main exam for the recruitment can download the interview call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The interview round for the Officer Scale positions is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of November. Candidates are advised to go through the call letter carefully for the exact schedule and venue of the interview.

Here are the direct links to download the call letter for:

The Main exam results for the Officer Scale examinations were released on October 25th and the marks for the same were released a week later. The candidates who cleared the Main exam are eligible to appear for the Interview round.

The recruitment for Office Assistant Multipurpose and Officer Scale I candidates is based on results from the preliminary and the main exam. Officer Scale I will also have to appear for an interview round. Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them is done through an single-level examination followed by an interview round.