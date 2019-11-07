Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the admit card for the KTET 2019 November examination today, November 7th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card once released from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The admit card scheduled to be issued on October 25th; however, the date of issuance was postponed to November 7th. KTET November 2019 exam will be conducted from November 16th to November 24th.

The exam schedule is as follows:

Category I - November 16th (10.00 am to 12.30 pm

Category II: November 16th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category III: November 17th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category IV: November 24th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to download KTET 2019 admit card: