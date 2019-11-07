The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has issued admit card for the skill test for the recruitment of 2018 Stenographer recruitment. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The skill test will be conducted on November 18th, 2019 in three sessions. The first session for English Stenography will be from 7.30 pm, the second session from 10.30 am from Stenography Hindi, and the third session from 1.30 pm is for Steno-Typist Hindi.

Here is the direct link to the download the admit card for the skill test.

The CG Vyapam had conducted the written exam for the recruitment of stenographer or SGST18 on September 30th, 2018 and the result was declared on February 6th, 2019 and now the skill test will be conducted.

How to download CGPEB 2019 admit card:

1. Visit the CG Vyapam official website.

2. Click on the admit card tab.

3. Click on the relevant advertisement to download the admit card.

4. Enter the log-in information and submit.

5. The admit card can be accessed and printed out.