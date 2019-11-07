State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final for recruitment of apprentices on November 7th, 2019. The SBI apprentice final result can be accessed from the official website: sbi.co.in/careers. A total of 700 names were released in the final result.

All the selected candidates are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs 8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI 2019 Apprentice final result.

The recruitment drive was conducted for 700 positions distributed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The test was conducted in various cities and towns in these states.

The notification for the recruitment was released on September 17th, 2019 and the online exam was held on October 23rd, 2019, and now the final result has been released.

How to check SBI 2019 Apprentice Recruitment final result: