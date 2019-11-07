Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released the answer keys for the 2019 KVPY examination today, November 7th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the KVPY examination can download the answer keys and the question paper at the official website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answers on the answer keys, which needs to be submitted on or before November 14th, 2019 at the email ID applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in. The answer keys and question papers for both the Stream - SA and Stream SB-SX are available now.

Here is the direct link to access the IISc KVPY answer keys and question papers.

IISc organised KVPY examination to encourage students who are studying Basic Sciences to take up research career in Science. The aim of the program is to identify and encourage talented and motivated students to pursue career in research.

The official website states, “The Department of Science and Technology, the nodal agency of the Government has entrusted the overall responsibility for organizing and running the KVPY Program to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and set up a Management Committee and a National Advisory Committee (NAC) for overseeing its implementation. A core committee looks after both the day-to-day and academic aspects of the KVPY Program.”