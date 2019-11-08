Union Public Service Commission has released the Indian Forest Services Main examination admit card today, November 8th, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the prelim examination and are eligible to appear for the Mains can download the admit card from the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1st to December 8th, 2019 in two sessions each day. All the subjects will have two papers in which the first paper will be from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second paper from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Here is the direct link to access the UPSC IFS 2019 Main exam schedule.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC Indian Forest Services Main exam admit card.

UPSC had released the notification for the 2019 IFS along with the Civil Services notification on February 19th, 2019. The IFS 2019 recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 90 vacancies.

The candidates first need to undergo a preliminary exam which was conducted on June 2nd and candidates who clear that exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

How to download the UPSC admit card: