Indian Army has declared the result for various exams conducted in the month of October at its official website. Candidates who have participated in various exams can check the result/final result at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The result for various exams include SOL NA, SOL GD for Delhi Cantt, CEE ARO Ahmedabad, ARO CEE Guntur, ARO Coimbatore, SOL GD Women Lucknow and Jabalpur among others.

Here is the direct link to access the results for various exams.

All the results were declared in the past few days and are now available. Candidates are advised to click on the link to access the PDF which will have the roll number of all the successful candidates.

The Indian Army had conducted the exams in the month of October for various recruitment and now the results have started coming out.