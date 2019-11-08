Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment for various CBT exams that are going to be conducted in the near future today, November 8th, 2019. Candidates can check the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, to check and download the admit card.

The admit cards for the CBT exam conducted for the recruitment of Grade II DASS and Assistant Teacher for Primary Class have been released. Apart from exams that are scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019 have also been released.

Here is the direct link to access the admit cards for:

DASS and Assistant Teacher

All other exams (Driver, Jr Instructor, Work Assistant, Carpenter Master, and Weaving Master

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully for rules around the exam, exam date and time, and exam venues. The exams are Tier I exams and the notifications were released at various times throughout this eyar.