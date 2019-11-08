Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Typing Test that is being conducted for the recruitment of Junior Assistant 2018 recruitment. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the typing test can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Along with the admit card, the Commission also released the schedule for the typing test in a notification which is also available on the website. A total number of 4,264 candidates are eligible to appear for the typing test and it is scheduled to be conducted from November 13th to November 21st.

The typing exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, the first session from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and second session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The candidates are advised to go through the schedule carefully to know the exact time at which they are supposed to be appear.

How to check UPSSSC Typing Test Schedule and Admit Card: