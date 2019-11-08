UPSSSC releases admit card for Typing Test for Jr Assistant position at upsssc.gov.in
A total number of 4264 candidates are scheduled to appear for the typing test from November 13th to November 21st.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Typing Test that is being conducted for the recruitment of Junior Assistant 2018 recruitment. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the typing test can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
Along with the admit card, the Commission also released the schedule for the typing test in a notification which is also available on the website. A total number of 4,264 candidates are eligible to appear for the typing test and it is scheduled to be conducted from November 13th to November 21st.
The typing exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, the first session from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and second session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The candidates are advised to go through the schedule carefully to know the exact time at which they are supposed to be appear.
How to check UPSSSC Typing Test Schedule and Admit Card:
- Visit the UPSSSC official website.
- For admit card, click on the relevant link under ‘News and Alerts’ section and enter the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button to access the admit card.
- Take a print out of the admit card.
- For schedule, click on the relevant link under the ‘Notice Board’ section and go through the notification carefully for the schedule.