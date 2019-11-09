National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination a few hours ago. NTA was supposed to release the UGC NET December 2019 exam also today but it has been postponed and will be released tomorrow, November 10th.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the CSIR UGC NET examination scheduled for December month can download the admit card from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET admit card.

The notification for the UGC NET admit card issuance date postponement stated that the “UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on 10.11.2019 due to the extension of last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir upto 08th November 2019.”

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2nd to December 6th, whereas the CSIR UGC NET 2019 will be conducted on December 15th. NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 and CSIR UGC NET notification on September 9th along with the application process.

How to download UGC NET/CSIR UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website for UGC NET or CSIR UGC NET. Once the admit card is released, a link will be activated on the home page. Click on the link. Enter the required log-in details. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

On the other hand, CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.