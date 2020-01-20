Republic Day is celebrated in India on 26th January to mark the day the Constitution of India came into effect. It was on 26th November 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India. It came into force on 26th January 1950.

Republic Day 2020 chief guest:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the Republic Day celebrations in 2020. During his meeting with Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia, PM Modi invited him to be the chief guest at the Republic Day in 2020. Bolsonaro accepted the invitation with pleasure.

History of Republic Day:

After India gained independence on 15th August 1947, it did not have a permanent constitution. On 28 August 1947, a Drafting Committee was appointed to draft a permanent constitution with Dr BR Ambedkar as chairman.

Many deliberations and modifications later, members of the Assembly signed two hand-written copies of what was to be India’s constitution (one each in Hindi and English) on 24 January 1950. It was formally adopted on the 26th of January 1950. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, began his tenure by taking the oath at Durbar Hall in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The constitution declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, assuring its citizens justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity. The original 1950 constitution is preserved in a helium-filled case at the Parliament House in New Delhi. The words “secular” and “socialist” were added to the preamble in 1976 during the emergency.

This is how India observed its first Republic Day in London in 1950:

At India House in London, the country’s High Commissioner to the UK, VK Krishna Menon, took his oath afresh, this time on behalf of the republic of India.

Republic Day Parade 2020 facts:

The Republic Day parade, held annually on 26th January, starts from Rajpath and ends at Red Fort in Delhi. Presided by the President and Prime Minister of India, the armed forces march their way saluting the freedom fighters and the eminent personalities on the dias. The horse-march is another important part of the celebration of Republic Day in New Delhi. National Cadet Corps (NCC) and selected scout boys are part of the event. The parade is followed with regional dances, patriotic songs, and military bike shows.

On Republic Day of India, every year, a 21-gun salute is given to the National Flag and the President, during the Flag Hoisting Ceremony. When a foreign head of State or head of government visits India, a formal reception is held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the head of state is given a 21-gun salute, with a 19-gun salute given to a foreign head of government.

This year the Ministry of Defence has selected 22 tableau out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will see its tableau, depicting its humanitarian efforts during catastrophes such as cyclones and floods, rolling down the Rajpath for the first time this Republic Day Parade. The force was raised in 2006 for specific tasks of relief and rescue during natural and man-made disasters or similar life-threatening situations.

Republic Day Parade 2020 ticket sales:

The sale of tickets for Republic Day Parade 2020 and Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) will commence from 7th January 2020.

Event Denomination of tickets Republic Day Parade Rs 500, Rs 100, Rs 20 Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) Rs 50 and Rs 20

Location of ticket sales counters are as follows:

North Block Roundabout

Sena Bhavan (Gate no. 2)

Pragati Maidan (Gate no. 1)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)

Shastri Bhavan (Near Gate no. 3)

Red Fort (inside August 15 park and opposite Jain Temple)

Parliament House (Reception Office)

From 7th January 2020 to 25th January 2020 the tickets will be sold at the locations mentioned above from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. From 23rd January to 25th January 2020, one ticket counter at Sena Bhavan will remain open till 7 pm. On 23rd January 2020 all ticket counters will open only in the afternoon on account of full Dress Rehearsal. On 26th January 2020 all ticket counters will remain closed on account of Republic Day parade.