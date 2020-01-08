Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative vacancy details for the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination on January 7th, 2020. Candidates can check the detailed breakdown of CHSL 2019 vacancies at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission is conducting the CHSL 2019 examination for a total number of 4,893 vacancies. It should be noted that this is a tentative details and is subject to change in the future.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC CHSL 2019 vacancy details document.

Of the total 4,893 vacancies, 1269 vacancies are for LDC/JSA category, 3598 for PA/SA, and 26 for DEO category under the CHSL 2019 examination. The category and department-wise breakdown is available in the official notification.

The application process for the CHSL 2019 is underway and January 10th, 2020 is the last day to apply to participate in the examination. Application fee payment online can be done until January 12th, 2020. For offline payment, challan needs to be generated by January 12th and fees must be paid on or before January 14th, 2020.

The Tier I examination for the CHSL 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16th to March 27th, 2020. Candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2020.