Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India. 9th January was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and eventually led India’s freedom struggle.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas conventions have been held every year since 2003. Since 2015 the event was declared as a biennial and takes place once in two years. These conventions provide a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions provide networking opportunities to the Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.

The last Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was held on 9th January 2019. The 15th PBD Convention was held from 21-23 January 2019 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The theme of PBD Convention 2019 was “Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India”.

On this occasion the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the President of India as a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Conventions organised since 2003 on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin or an organisation or institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin, who has made significant contribution.