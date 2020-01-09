Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exam result for the 2016 Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive exam on January 8th, Candidates who had appeared for the PET round of the recruitment can check the result at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. These candidates must download the application form for the interview and send it to the RPSC office before January 20th, Details of the same can be accessed with the result document.

Here is the direct link to check the RPSC 2016 SI PET result.

The result for the written exam for the 2016 SI recruitment was declared on October 7th, 2018 and the candidates who had cleared the exam were eligible to appear for the PET exam.

How to check RPSC 2016 SI PET result: