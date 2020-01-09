Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has released three separate recruitment notification for a total number of 2400 vacancies. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the positions of Assessor, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant/Accountant position. The notification for all these recruitment can be accessed at TANGEDCO official website, tangedco.gov.in

Out of the total 2400 vacancies, 1300 vacancies are for the position of Assessor, 600 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer, and 500 vacancies for Junior Assistant/Accountant. The application process for all these positions will be conducted separately, details of which are as follows:

Application Window for TANGEDCO 2020 vacancies Name of the Position Application Start Date Application End Date Last day to Pay the Application Fees Offline Assessor (1300 vacancies) January 10th, 2020 February 10th, 2020 February 13th, 2020 Assistant Engineer (600 vacancies) January 24th, 2020 February 24th, 2020 February 27th, 2020 Junior Assistant/Account (500 vacancies)

February 10th, 2020 March 9th, 2020 March 12th, 2020

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to understand the eligibility and qualification criteria, application and selection process, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancies among other details. Notification can be accessed at the official website or in these direct links:

The details of written examination for the recruitment drive will be released in the near future after the application process is finished. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website frequently for latest updates.