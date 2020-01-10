To celebrate its five years in operation, Vistara airlines has announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares. The Sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network.

Fares for Vistara’s domestic destinations start at INR 995 for Economy Class, INR 1,995 for Premium Economy and INR 5,555 for Business Class; while fares for international destinations start at INR 14,555 for Economy Class, INR 19,995 for Premium Economy and INR 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Bookings are open for 48-hours only, starting 00:01 hours of 9th January 2020, for travel between 25th January and 30th September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings.

Here is a list of indicative fares for domestic destinations (one-way, all-inclusive):

Origin Destination Lowest Economy Class Fare Lowest Premium Economy Fare Lowest Business Class Fare
Chennai Delhi 3,555 5,995 23,555
Chennai Mumbai 2,055
 NA 17,595
Delhi Ahmedabad 2,055 3,255 12,955
Delhi Amritsar 2,255 3,495 8,995
Delhi Bagdogra 3,295 4,995 11,595
Delhi Bengaluru 3,355 5,795 22,555
Delhi Bhubaneswar 3,055 4,455 12,995
Delhi Chandigarh 1,255 3,055 12,555
Delhi Goa 3,555 5,995 20,995
Delhi Guwahati 3,155 4,995 12,955
Delhi Indore 1,555 3,555 13,555
Delhi Jodhpur 2,355 4,555 11,995
Delhi Kolkata 2,605 4,755 18,995
Delhi Leh 1,495 2,695 9,995
Delhi Lucknow 1,555 3,155 9,555
Delhi Patna
 2,095 3,095 16,555
Delhi Pune 2,855 5,005 18,995
Delhi Raipur 2,455 3,455 10,555
Delhi Ranchi 1,995 4,155 14,555
Delhi Srinagar 2,055 4,155 10,995
Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4,555 6,195 20,555
Delhi Udaipur 2,555 NA NA
Delhi Varanasi 2,055 3,955 11,855
Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995 1,995 5,555
Hyderabad Delhi 2,555 5,005 18,995
Jammu Delhi 2,255 4,195 11,595
Jammu Srinagar 1,255 2,995 7,995
Jodhpur Mumbai 2,995 NA 13,555
Khajuraho Varanasi 2,995 4,655
 9,995
Kochin Delhi 4,055 6,025 18,555
Mumbai Bengaluru 2,055 5,005 16,555
Mumbai Chandigarh 4,055 5,755 16,995
Mumbai Delhi 2,955 5,155 17,995
Mumbai Goa 1,955 NA 12,255
Mumbai Hyderabad 1,495 3,155 12,995
Mumbai Kolkata 3,155 5,555 21,555
Mumbai Udaipur 3,255 5,695 10,995
Mumbai Varanasi 2,995 4,495 15,955
Port Blair Chennai 3,055 4,155 14.995
Port Blair Kolkata 3,995 4,995 15,995

In addition to great fares, you can also enjoy Cashback offers when booking directly with Vistara, using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card. The Cashback offers are as mentioned below:

On domestic bookings: INR 500 Cashback on one way and INR 1000 Cashback on round trip flights.

On international bookings: INR 1000 Cashback on one way and INR 2000 Cashback on round trip flights.

Bookings under the sale are now open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Fares depend on route and distance travelled, and seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first come-first-served basis.