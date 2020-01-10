Vistara fifth anniversary sale: Buy one-way domestic air tickets starting from Rs 995
The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network.
To celebrate its five years in operation, Vistara airlines has announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares. The Sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network.
Fares for Vistara’s domestic destinations start at INR 995 for Economy Class, INR 1,995 for Premium Economy and INR 5,555 for Business Class; while fares for international destinations start at INR 14,555 for Economy Class, INR 19,995 for Premium Economy and INR 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.
Bookings are open for 48-hours only, starting 00:01 hours of 9th January 2020, for travel between 25th January and 30th September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings.
Here is a list of indicative fares for domestic destinations (one-way, all-inclusive):
|Origin
|Destination
|Lowest Economy Class Fare
|Lowest Premium Economy Fare
|Lowest Business Class Fare
|Chennai
|Delhi
|3,555
|5,995
|23,555
|Chennai
|Mumbai
| 2,055
|NA
|17,595
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|2,055
|3,255
|12,955
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|2,255
|3,495
|8,995
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|3,295
|4,995
|11,595
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|3,355
|5,795
|22,555
|Delhi
|Bhubaneswar
|3,055
|4,455
|12,995
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|1,255
|3,055
|12,555
|Delhi
|Goa
|3,555
|5,995
|20,995
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|3,155
|4,995
|12,955
|Delhi
|Indore
|1,555
|3,555
|13,555
|Delhi
|Jodhpur
|2,355
|4,555
|11,995
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2,605
|4,755
|18,995
|Delhi
|Leh
|1,495
|2,695
|9,995
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|1,555
|3,155
|9,555
|Delhi
| Patna
|2,095
|3,095
|16,555
|Delhi
|Pune
|2,855
|5,005
|18,995
|Delhi
|Raipur
|2,455
|3,455
|10,555
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|1,995
|4,155
|14,555
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|2,055
|4,155
|10,995
|Delhi
|Thiruvananthapuram
|4,555
|6,195
|20,555
|Delhi
|Udaipur
|2,555
|NA
|NA
|Delhi
|Varanasi
|2,055
|3,955
|11,855
|Dibrugarh
|Bagdogra
|995
|1,995
|5,555
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|2,555
|5,005
|18,995
|Jammu
|Delhi
|2,255
|4,195
|11,595
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|1,255
|2,995
|7,995
|Jodhpur
|Mumbai
|2,995
|NA
|13,555
|Khajuraho
|Varanasi
|2,995
| 4,655
|9,995
|Kochin
|Delhi
|4,055
|6,025
|18,555
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|2,055
|5,005
|16,555
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|4,055
|5,755
|16,995
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|2,955
|5,155
|17,995
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1,955
|NA
|12,255
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1,495
|3,155
|12,995
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|3,155
|5,555
|21,555
|Mumbai
|Udaipur
|3,255
|5,695
|10,995
|Mumbai
|Varanasi
|2,995
|4,495
|15,955
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|3,055
|4,155
|14.995
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|3,995
|4,995
|15,995
In addition to great fares, you can also enjoy Cashback offers when booking directly with Vistara, using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card. The Cashback offers are as mentioned below:
On domestic bookings: INR 500 Cashback on one way and INR 1000 Cashback on round trip flights.
On international bookings: INR 1000 Cashback on one way and INR 2000 Cashback on round trip flights.
Bookings under the sale are now open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Fares depend on route and distance travelled, and seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first come-first-served basis.