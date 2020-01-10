To celebrate its five years in operation, Vistara airlines has announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares. The Sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network.

Book under Vistara's 5th Anniversary Sale and enjoy great fares across all 3 cabin classes! Explore the list of discounted fares and book your tickets now: https://t.co/lipD0Lc6gm#Sensational5 pic.twitter.com/hZb0xv2Flf — Vistara (@airvistara) January 9, 2020

Fares for Vistara’s domestic destinations start at INR 995 for Economy Class, INR 1,995 for Premium Economy and INR 5,555 for Business Class; while fares for international destinations start at INR 14,555 for Economy Class, INR 19,995 for Premium Economy and INR 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Bookings are open for 48-hours only, starting 00:01 hours of 9th January 2020, for travel between 25th January and 30th September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings.

Here is a list of indicative fares for domestic destinations (one-way, all-inclusive):

Origin Destination Lowest Economy Class Fare Lowest Premium Economy Fare Lowest Business Class Fare Chennai Delhi 3,555 5,995 23,555 Chennai Mumbai 2,055

NA 17,595 Delhi Ahmedabad 2,055 3,255 12,955 Delhi Amritsar 2,255 3,495 8,995 Delhi Bagdogra 3,295 4,995 11,595 Delhi Bengaluru 3,355 5,795 22,555 Delhi Bhubaneswar 3,055 4,455 12,995 Delhi Chandigarh 1,255 3,055 12,555 Delhi Goa 3,555 5,995 20,995 Delhi Guwahati 3,155 4,995 12,955 Delhi Indore 1,555 3,555 13,555 Delhi Jodhpur 2,355 4,555 11,995 Delhi Kolkata 2,605 4,755 18,995 Delhi Leh 1,495 2,695 9,995 Delhi Lucknow 1,555 3,155 9,555 Delhi Patna

2,095 3,095 16,555 Delhi Pune 2,855 5,005 18,995 Delhi Raipur 2,455 3,455 10,555 Delhi Ranchi 1,995 4,155 14,555 Delhi Srinagar 2,055 4,155 10,995 Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4,555 6,195 20,555 Delhi Udaipur 2,555 NA NA Delhi Varanasi 2,055 3,955 11,855 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995 1,995 5,555 Hyderabad Delhi 2,555 5,005 18,995 Jammu Delhi 2,255 4,195 11,595 Jammu Srinagar 1,255 2,995 7,995 Jodhpur Mumbai 2,995 NA 13,555 Khajuraho Varanasi 2,995 4,655

9,995 Kochin Delhi 4,055 6,025 18,555 Mumbai Bengaluru 2,055 5,005 16,555 Mumbai Chandigarh 4,055 5,755 16,995 Mumbai Delhi 2,955 5,155 17,995 Mumbai Goa 1,955 NA 12,255 Mumbai Hyderabad 1,495 3,155 12,995 Mumbai Kolkata 3,155 5,555 21,555 Mumbai Udaipur 3,255 5,695 10,995 Mumbai Varanasi 2,995 4,495 15,955 Port Blair Chennai 3,055 4,155 14.995 Port Blair Kolkata 3,995 4,995 15,995

In addition to great fares, you can also enjoy Cashback offers when booking directly with Vistara, using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card. The Cashback offers are as mentioned below:

On domestic bookings: INR 500 Cashback on one way and INR 1000 Cashback on round trip flights.

On international bookings: INR 1000 Cashback on one way and INR 2000 Cashback on round trip flights.

Bookings under the sale are now open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Fares depend on route and distance travelled, and seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first come-first-served basis.