Symbiosis International University (SIU) has declared the SNAP Test 2019 result today, January 10th, This result was scheduled to be released today and the same has been done a few minutes ago. The candidates can check their SNAP Test scores at the official website, snaptest.org.

SIU conducts the SNAP Test for candidates aspiring to join MBA / MSc programmes offered by Institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU]. If shortlisted, s/he would then need to attend the further admission (GE-PIWAT) process conducted by each of these Institutes individually.

Here is the direct link to check the SNAP Test scores.

The application process for the SNAP 2019 was conducted from August 16th, 2019 to November 23rd, 2019 and the SNAP exam was conducted on December 15th, 2019. The exam was postponed in some centers where it was conducted on December 27th, 2019.

The admission based on SNAP Test will give way to take admission in 16 institutions and for 29 programmes. The details of various institutions can be found at the official website, snaptest.org.

How to check SNAP Test result/scores:

1. Visit the SNAP Test official website.

2. Click on the button to check SNAP score placed at the top of the home page.

3. Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

4. The SNAP score will be displayed which needs to be printed out for counselling purpose.

Category-wise cut off for Merit List and Wait List have been displayed on the website of the respective Institutes. Wait-list movement will depend upon the vacant seats available. Candidates may please note that this admission is provisional and will be confirmed on payment of fees on or before the due date and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions.