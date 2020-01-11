Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced the exam schedule for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on January 11th, 2020. The exam will be conducted on February 15th and February 16th, 2020.

TNTRB had released the recruitment notification ad released the notification for the BEO along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on November 27th and the application process for the BEO was conducted from December 20th to January 9th, 2020. The recruitment drive will be done to fill 97 vacancies.

The candidate must have a Graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography.

For BEO position, candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslims), Most Backward Class / Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes including Arundathiyars and Scheduled Tribes should not be over 57 years, and for other candidates it is not more than 35 years.

The notification regarding the date of the examination for the BEO 2020 recruitment can be accessed in this direct link.