Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed marks and category-wise cut-off details for the 2018 Odisha Civil Services examination on January 10th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the 2018 Civil Services examination in any of the stages can check the details at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The marks for all the candidates who had participated in either Preliminary or Main exam along with the scores received in the Interview round have been released in the document. The cut-off marks at various stages and for all the subjects have also been released. The 893-page document has subject-wise breakdown of all the scores

Here is the direct link for the OPSC 2018 Civil Services detailed scores and cut-off marks.

The document also contained final answer keys for all the written/online examination conducted during the process of OPSC 2018 Civil Services.

A total number of 30,912 candidates had applied to participate to appear in the 2018 version of the examination who can now check their scores.