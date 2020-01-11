The official recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has been released today, January 11th, 2020. This time the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,207 positions and the application process is being held at the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up the vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

Here is the direct link to various recruitment notifications under AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019

There are a total of 13 recruitment notifications for under AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment and applications are invited through online mode only. The online application process for all recruitment will be conducted until January 31st, 2020.

The eligibility criteria for Panchayat Secretary, ANM & Other Posts is 12th passed or equivalent from the recognized board or university. Similarly, candidates will have to go through each recruitment notification from the link provided above to view the individual post specific eligibility criteria.

Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully to understand the qualification and eligibility before proceeding with the application process.