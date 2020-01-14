Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will begin the application process for the recruitment drive under the Advertisement 02/2020 today, January 14th, 2020.

The recruitment is being conducted for PGT positions for various subjects and Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) and the application process will be conducted at dsssbonline.nic.in.

The notification for the above-mentioned advertisement was released on January 2nd, 2020 for multiple vacancies along with Advertisement 01/2020 which can be accessed at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The notification under the Advertisement 02/2020 has 18 positions of which the major vacancies are for Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female for 118 positions, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male for 198 vacancies, and PGT teachers for various subjects,

Notification for the advertisement can be accessed at the DSSSB official website under What’s New section. One can also access the notification in this direct link: Advertisement 02/2020

The application process for the advertisement will begin today and go on until February 13th, 2020 at dsssbonline.nic.in. The notification will have details about the eligibility, qualification, selection process, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown among others.