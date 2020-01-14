The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will be declared CA November 2019 examination result in the next few days. According to Times of India, in a notification released on January 13th, the ICAI said that the result will be declared on January 16th or January 17th. The ICAI had conducted CA Foundation, Inter, and Final examinations in the month of November 2019.

Once the result is declared, all the candidates who appeared for this year’s CA exam 2019 will be able to view the same from the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July.

Along with the result, candidates can also access the top-50 merit list for the exams. The result is expected to be declared in the evening hours. The candidates have been given a facility to register their email IDs on the website to get a notification for the result. The result can also be accessed via SMS through following way:

i) For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result the following :-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171