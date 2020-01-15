Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Main exam admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment on January 14th, 2020. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the call letter at the official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination portion of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 25th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS SO Main exam admit card.

The SO recruitment preliminary exam was conducted on December 28th and December 29th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 7th, 2020. The candidates who have cleared the prelims are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Under this SO recruitment drive, the Institute aims to fill various positions which includes Agricultural Field Officer, IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari and Marketing Officer in the different banks.

The candidates who clear the Main exam will be going through an interview round and personality test before the final appointment list is declared.