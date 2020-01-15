Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Main examination result for the 2019 Civil Services recruitment on January 14th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the Main exam result at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Personality Test round of the Civil Services recruitment. The personality test round for the 2019 Civil Services will be conducted in the month of February 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Main exam result.

The Civil Services Main exam was conducted for candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination on September 20th to September 29th, 2020.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available from 27th January, 2020, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. The DAF form to participate in the Personality Test will be made available from January 17th, 2020.

UPSC Civil Services is the highly coveted exam and the CSE preliminary exam in 2019 was conducted on July 2nd. The commission had declared the preliminary examination result on July 12th, 2019.

UPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for CSE 2019 from February 19th onwards and continued the process till March 19th. Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low.