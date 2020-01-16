Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released a notice on January 15th stating that the written exam for 2019 Bihar Police Constable recruitment scheduled to be conducted on January 20th has been postponed. The exam will be conducted in the near future, details of which will be provided soon, said the notice.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 12th and January 20th. The exam for the January 12th has been conducted but the January 20th has been postponed.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC exam postponement notice.

A total number of 11,880 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive and the CSBC 2019 Constable recruitment process was conducted from October 4th to November 4th, 2019.

The first stage of selection process will be a MCQ written exam for a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions. The exam syllabus will be based on Bihar Intermediate syllabus. The candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the PET/PMT round, details of which is in the notification, after which merit list will be declared.