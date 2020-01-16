Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has declared the NMAT 2019 examination result today, January 15th, 2020. All the candidates can access the result for NMAT 2019 examination at the official website, nmat.org.in.

The candidates can access their result and their NMAT 2019 scores now at the official website, The scores are used for admissions at several management colleges which includes NMIMS, SPJIMR, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, etc.

Here is the direct link to access the NMAT 2019 result.

The NMAT 2019 examination was conducted in the months of October to December and now the scores have been released. The final percentile score is will be sent to the schools that the candidates have elected to share their scores with.

How to access NMAT 2019 result: