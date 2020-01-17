Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates after the result for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were declared for the 2016 Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive exam on January 8th, Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment can check their at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the candidates who succeeded to clear the PET stage of the recruitment are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. These candidates must download the application form for the interview and send it to the RPSC office before January 20th, Details of the same can be accessed with the result document.

Here is the direct link to check the RPSC 2016 SI recruitment exam marks.

The result for the written exam for the 2016 SI recruitment was declared on October 7th, 2018 and now the marks for the same can be checked after the release of the PET result.

How to check RPSC 2016 SI marks: