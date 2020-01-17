Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India has declared the Main exam result for the 2019 Assistant recruitment exam today, January 17th, 2020. The candidates who have had appeared for the Main exam can check the division-wise result at the official website, licindia.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam have now been shortlisted for the final appointment subject to clearing the official language test wherever applicable and medical examination.

Here is the direct link to check the Division-wise LIC Assistant Main exam result.

Candidates need click on the division for which they applied under the Main exam result section.

The candidates had to first clear the preliminary examination to be eligible to appear for the main exam. The result for the preliminary examination was released on November 29th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). More than 8000 Assistant positions are supposed to be filled via this recruitment drive.

How to access the 2019 LIC Assistant Main exam result: