Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had released a recruitment notification for various positions for the Departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and application process for the same will begin today at the DSSSB application website, dssssbonline.nic.in.

The notification was released for as many as 27 positions with 257 vacancies of which 103 vacancies are for Assistant Grade-I for Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, 38 for Driver for South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and various Laboratory Assistant, Scientific Assistant. Senior Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Technician positions.

The notification was released on January 3rd, 2020 and can be accessed in this direct link or the DSSSB official notification website.

The DSSSB will accept applications for the above-mentioned advertisement until February 20th, 2020. The candidates can access the official notification for more details of position-wise eligibility and qualification criteria and selection process.

How to apply for DSSSB recruitment vacancies:

1,. Visit the DSSSB application website.

2. Click on ‘New Registration’ button to go through the registration process.

3. Once registered, login to the website to process the application and submit it.

4. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.