Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will be announcing the second round of allotment result for the February 2020 C-CAT today, January 21st. This is based on the official schedule released by the Centre at the time of the notification and will be available at the official website, cdac.in.

The first allotment result for admissions based on teh C-CAT result was declared on January 8th and now the second allotment result will be published today. Candidates who did not make it to the first around list can check their status after the allotment result is declared today.

CDAC conducts admissions based on C-CAT scores, and the 2019 CCAT result was declared in December 2019. CDAC had conducted the examination in the month of December wherein the CCAT I exam was conducted on December 8th and CCAT II exam was conducted on December 15th.

The third allotment result will be declared on February 7th, and the process of counselling will end on February 14th, 2020. The notification for the CCAT entrance exam was released on October 30th and application process went on until November 27th.