The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for the 2019 12th exam for the Kashmir region today, January 22nd, 2020. Students who have appeared in the exam from this region can check the result at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

The exam was conducted in the month of November and now the result has been declared.

Here is the direct link to access the JKBOSE 12th exam result.

JKBOSE conducts examination once in summer and once in winters. The exam is conducted separately for Kargil, Leh, Kashmir and Jammu division and the results are declared separately.

How to check JKBOSE exam result: