Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admission certificate for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2019 preliminary examination on January 22nd, 2020. The candidates who have applied and have been admitted to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC also released a notification list the candidates who have been admitted to appear for the OJS 2019 examination. A total number of 2700 candidates are eligible to appear for the exam and one can access the list in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to OPSC OJS 2019 prelim exam admit card.

OPSC will conduct the preliminary examination for the OJS 2019 on February 2nd, 2020. The OJS 2019 application process is being conducted to fill 51 posts of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services. Of the total 51 vacancies, 17 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The application process was conducted from November 19th to December 18th, 2019.

The selection process will involve going through three rounds, first of which will be a preliminary exam. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted.