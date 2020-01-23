Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the 2018 2nd Spell Group IV Certificate Verification schedule on January 23rd, 2020. The 2nd spell of certificate verification for the Group IV will be conducted from January 28th, 2020 to February 4th, 2020.

The CV round will be conducted for the position of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno English, and Junior Steno Telugu positions. The detailed schedule can be accessed by all the candidates and they can check if their roll number is there for whole the CV round is scheduled.

Here is the direct link to access the TSPSC CV round schedule.

The TSPSC will conduct the CV round at the below-mentioned address:

TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.