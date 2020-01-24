National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2020 January Paper II exam result conducted for admissions to B.Arch/B.Planning courses on January 23rd. 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Apart from the result, the NTA also released the final answer keys and details of the result. A total number of 61,920 candidates appeared for the exam and two candidates - Arzoo and Hardik Rajpal - scored 100 NTA scores for B.Arch and Kanukumari Bheemeswara Vijay Verma scored 100 NTA scores for B.Planning course,

Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main 2020 January scores.

After the JEE(Main) APRIL-2020 Exam , the Ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JAN 2020 and APRIL 2020 examinations

The next online application for April JEE (Main) -2020 Examination shall start from 7th February and shall remain open till 7th March 2020. The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March-2020.15. The April JEE (Main)-2020 Examination will be conducted in CBT mode between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 and 11.04.2020.