Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 10th class board examination result for the November 2019 examination today, January 24th, 2020. The result for the Jammu division is available now and can be accessed at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

The examination for the winter edition was conducted in the month of November at all the four regions - Kashmir, Jammu, Kargil, and Leh. The result for the remaining divisions will be coming out soon.

Here is the direct link to access the JKBOSE 10th result.

Earlier the Board had released the 12th class result and also released the merit list for various streams of the 12th class. The merit list can be accessed in this link.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th class result: