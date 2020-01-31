Madras University has declared UG, PG semester results for examinations conducted in November 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official Madras University website unom.ac.in.

Direct link to Madras University UG, PG November 2019 semester exam results.

Students can login using their registration number to download their results. More than two lakh candidates have appeared for Madras University November/ December exams 2019.