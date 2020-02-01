Delhi University (DU) has released the November-December 2019 examination result for various undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on January 31st, 2020. The result for 2-year, 3-year, and 4-year Semester examinations are available at the official website, du.ac.in.

The result declared are under the CBCS scheme for various PG and UG semester-based examination. The exams were conducted in the month of November and December 2019 and now the results are out.

Here is the direct link to check the DU Nov-Dec result.

Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks/Score Card for future purpose. This link will not be available later.

How to check DU Nov-December 2019 result:

  1. Visit the Delhi University official website.
  2. Click on the link to the check the result under the ‘Spotlight’ section.
  3. Click again on the result link.
  4. Click on ‘Statement of Mark’ section and enter the relevant details and submit.
  5. Check the result and store/print out the information for future reference.