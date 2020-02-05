Friday, February 7

Hindi

Malang

Official synopsis: “Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur), a young introvert, visits Goa where he meets Sara (Disha Patani), a free-spirited girl from London who has come to India for the first time to live life unshackled, like a vagabond (Malang). Extreme opposites of each other, they both live it up together. All goes well until life turns upside down. Five years later, this incident circles back to SHO Agashe (Anil Kapoor), vigilante killer cop and Michael Rodrigues (Kunal Kemmu), a righteous cop.”

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Devika Vatsa, Mehak Manwani.

Shikara

Official synopsis: “What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley. Almost 3 decades later, most have been unable to return. Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile.”

Cast: Aadil Khan, Sadia.

Hacked

Official synopsis: “You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything.”

Cast: Hina Khan, Rohan Shah.

English

Birds of Prey

Official synopsis: “You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.”

Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor.

Little Women

Official synopsis: “Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms – is both timeless and timely.”

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep.

The Wedding Year

Official synopsis: “27-year old Los Angeles photographer Mara Hickey isn’t sure she is the marrying type. Her relationship with her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend is put to the test after she is invited to 15 weddings in the same year. This puts pressure on commitment-phobic ‘Mara’ to make some big decisions.”

Cast: Kristen Johnson, Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp, Keith David.

Telugu

Savaari

Official synopis: “Raju who rents his Badshah for weddings, meets Baagi who has been in quench of real love after her step-parents try to get her married against her wish.”

Cast: Nandu, Priyanka Sharma.

Jaanu

Official synopsis: “Decades post-high school, Ram and Jaanu meet at their school’s reunion and explore their past thoughts consisting of affection, care, depth and grieve all over the period of one evening.”

Cast: Sharwanand, Samantha.

Tamil

Seeru

Official synopsis: “… a Tamil action thriller movie written and directed by Rathina Shiva.”

Cast: Jiiva, Riya Suman, Navdeep.

Vaanam Kottattum

Official synopsis: “A simple father’s life whose one mistake breaks him away from his dear family. Even after many years, when he finally meets his family, the same mistake haunts him back in a different form which unfolds into an emotionally gripping climax.”

Cast: R Sarathkumar, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Balaji Sakthivel.

Malayalam

Varane Avashyamund

Official synopsis: “Neena is a French teacher and single parent to Nikitha (Nikki), who works at a bank and is obsessed with the concept of an arranged marriage. Their life changes when a retired army man, Major Unnikrishnan, and another young man, fondly named Fraud, come to stay at the apartment.”

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Official synopsis: “Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive.”

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Reshma Ranjan.

Kannada

Gentleman

Official synopis: “Bharath suffers from a rare disorder called beauty of sleeping syndrome. He tends to sleep 18 hours a day and will be awake only 5 to 6 hours. Meanwhile, the hero loses his family in an accident in which his brother’s five year old daughter survives. The child gets kidnapped and he begins to look for her.”

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Nishvika Naidu.

Dia

Official synopsis: “Dia tells the story of a young, introverted girl whose routine life brightens up when she falls for Rohith, one of her fellow college mates.”

Cast: Kushi, Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith.

Matte Udbhava

Synopsis: The story tries to showcase the problems of blind belief in god.

Cast: Pramod, Milana Nagraj, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sudha Belawadi, Mohan, Shubhraksha, PD Satish, Girish Bhat.

Bengali

Borunbabur Bondhu

Official synopsis: “Borunbabur is an irritable, old man whose wife is bedridden and the only people he talks to are his childhood friend and his grandson. Isolated from the rest of his family, he lives a lonely life but one day something happens that changes it all.”

Cast: Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Kaushik Sen, Bidipta Chakraborty.

Punjabi

Zakhmi

Official synopsis: “Saira Mallik sets out on a mission to avenge her husband’s murder, only to find out that there are bigger conspiracies involved.”

Cast: Dev Kharoud, Anchal Singh, Baby Teju Popli, Lakha Lehri, Suvinder Vicky, Gurinder Dimpy, Sanju Solanki, Ram Aujla, Jaggi Dhuri, Karamjit Brar, Aman Sutdhar & Manjit Singh