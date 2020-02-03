Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, has begun the application process for Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions for B.Ed colleges in the state of Bihar on February 1st. The application form can be processed online at the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 is conducted for admissions to colleges giving B.Ed courses in regular and distance mode in the state of Bihar. The last day to apply to participate in the entrance exam March 3rd, 2020. The exam is set to be conducted on March 29th, 2020.

A total number of 15 universities will conduct their B.Ed Course admission process via this entrance exam, details of which are available on the home page of the official website. These universities have a number of colleges under them which provide the B.Ed. course.

The candidates must have at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) and/or Master’s Degree in Science/Social Science/Humanity/Commerce or Bachelors in Engineering/ Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks to be eligible to apply.

How to apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 exam:

Visit the Bihar B.Ed. CET official website. Click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page. For new users, one needs to go through the registration process which will generate user credentials. With the credentials, log in to the website and process the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official prospectus properly for more details on eligibility, qualification, important dates, list of colleges, reservation policy among others. The prospectus can be accessed in this direct link.