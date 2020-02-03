Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the “Young Scientist Programme” “YUva VIgyani KAryakram” (YUVIKA) 2020 programme from today, February 3rd. The second edition of YUVIKA is a special programme for School Children and the application process is being conducted at the official website, isro.gov.in.

YUVIKA is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The application process will be conducted from February 3rd to February 24th, 2020. The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on 02 March, 2020. The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before 23 March, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on 30 March, 2020.

The programme will be of two weeks’ duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

Three students each from each State/ Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus. Five additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

How to apply to ISRO YUVIKA 2020:

Visit the ISRO official website. Click on the ‘YUVIKA’ tab on the home page. Click on the ‘Online Registration’ link and go through the registration process. After the registration process, log in and go through the application process and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The selection will be done through online registration. The online registration will be open from February 03 to 24, 2020. Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) will be eligible for the programme. Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme. The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.