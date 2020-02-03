The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has declared the CA November 2019 Intermediate and Foundation examination result today, February 3rd, 2020. Candidates can access both the results at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

The results of Intermediate (IPC) Old, Intermediate (New), Intermediate (IPC) Old - UNITS, and Intermediate (New) UNITS apart from the Foundation results have been released. The merit list for all the exams with the top 50 candidates have also been released.

Here are the direct links for all the results/merit list.

Results:

Intermediate (New) Examination : November 2019

Foundation : November 2019

Merit List

Foundation : November 2019

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in the month of May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July and the November exam in the month of January.

