Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be declaring the TISSNET 2020 result for admissions MA programme 2020-22 batch today, February 4th, most probably in the evening hours. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS had conducted the TISSNET 2020 entrance exam on January 4th, 2020. The exam is conducted for admissions to all the MA programmes offered by the institute at its four campuses across India, Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

Successful candidates will have to appear for a pre-interview test and a personal interview for admission to programmes offered at Mumbai and BALM, Chennai campuses, which will be conducted from March 11th, 2020 to April 3rd, 2020. The list of final selection will be released on April 21st, 2020.

How to check TISSNET 2020 result: