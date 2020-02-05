National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the 2020 GPAT and CMAT examination on February 4th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official websites, gpat.nta.nic.in and cmat.nta.nic.in.

NTA has released score card for all the candidates who had participated in the GPAT and CMAT examination for this year, and also the merit list for both the exams.

Here are the direct links to check the score cards for:

The merit list for both the exams can be accessed in these links:

A total number of 63,297 and 48,360 candidates appeared for the CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 examinations, respectively. The final result has been released after normalisation process.

Gopaljee Jha topped CMAT 2020 merit list followed by Fahad Nizam and Jeet Mukherjee. For GPAT 2020, Omar Khan topped the exam with Sagar Subudhi and Aastha Rohit claiming the second and third spots, respectively.

CMAT is conducted for admissions to management institutions and GPAT is conducted for entrance into M.Pharm programmes. NTA has taken over the conducting of these examinations since 2019 and this will be second time they will be authorised to do so.

The schedule for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020 were exactly the same with the application conducted in the month of November 30th and the examination conducted on January 28th.