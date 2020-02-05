Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the hall tickets for Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2020 on its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear for the KTET 2020 examination can download the hall ticket from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET February 2020 examination from February 15th and February 16th, 2019. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

KTET I and KTET II exam will be conducted on February 15th and KTET III and KTET IV exam will be conducted on February 16th, 2020.

How to download KTET 2020 hall ticket: