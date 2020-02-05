Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result for the Main exam for the 2018 Group II Services exam on February 5th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the Main exam for the recruitment drive can check the result at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The result notification said, “the list of qualified candidates called for verification of Original Certificates for various posts comes under Group-II Services (General Recruitment) vide Notification No.25/2018 is available on the Commission’s Notice Board as well as on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.”

Here is the direct link to check the APPSC Group II Services result.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.

APPSC conducted the 2018 Group II Service Recruitment Screening Exam on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. The Commission had informed that the exam registered an attendance of 77.9%. The candidates who cleared the Screening part were eligible to appear for the Main exam.