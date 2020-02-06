Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) today, February 6th, 2020 at the official website.. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 553 vacancies of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

The application process for the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) 2020 will begin from tomorrow, February 7th. The last day to pay the application fees must be paid before February 26th and the last day to submit the application is March 6th, 2020.

The candidates who are interested in apply to participate in the recruitment drive should have a degree in law and must be between the ages of 21 and 37 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories.

The selection process will involve the written exam consisting two papers, the first paper for General Studies for 100 marks and second paper for Law for 150 marks. The candidates who clear the first exam will appear for the Main exam consisting of seven papers related to various field in law.

The candidates are suggested to access the official notification at BPSC’s official website, or one can access them in this direct link, for more information on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, exam syllabus, exam pattern among others.