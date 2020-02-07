Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed Authority has released the BTC 2015 4th semester examination result. The BTC exam which is now known as D.El.Ed result can be accessed at the official website, btcexam.in.

The result for the 2015 batch for the 4th semester was released in the evening hours of February 6th. All the candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the BTC 2015 result.

Earlier, the 3rd semester exam result was declared in the month of November 2019 and 2nd semester in October 2019.

How to check UP D.El.Ed (BTC) result: