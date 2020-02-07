Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Lecturer position in Group-A of Odisha Education Services in Government Degree Colleges under Department of Higher Education. There are a total number of 606 vacancies for 20 branches and the application process will begin from February 8th and it will go on until March 2nd, 2020.

Out of a total 606 vacancies, Chemistry subject has 85 vacancies, Physics has 75 vacancies, 68 for Zoology, 63 for Mathematics. 48 for Botany, 44 for English, 40 in Economics among others.

Interested candidates should possess a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised university with at least 55% (50% for SCT/ST) with a 2nd class in the Bachelor’s degree. The candidates must be below the age of 48 with relaxation in the limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on the academic data provided at the time of application and will be called for an interview.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application on the official website, opsc.gov.in. the application process will be conducted at the OPSC’s official website, opsconline.nic.in. The candidates will get more information on eligibility, qualification, reservation, selection process among others.