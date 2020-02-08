National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for the JEE Main April 2020 examination from February 7th, 2020. The candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can do so at the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main examination is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering IIT, NIT, and CFTI level institutions. For seeking admissions to the IIT examinations, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam via JEE Main.

The application process for the JEE Main April 2020 from February 7th to March 7th, 2020. The JEE Main exam is set to be conducted from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020. The admit card for the exam will be available from March 16th and the result is expected to be released before April 30th, 2020.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

NTA conducts JEE Main examination twice in a year, once in January and once in April. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams and the highest score is taken into consideration for admission purposes.

Here is the direct link to go through the JEE Main April 2020 application process.

The NTA had conducted the January examination and the result of the Paper I examination was released January 18th. A total number of 9.21 lakh had registered to appear for the exam of which 8.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam. Forty-one candidates received 100 NTA scores for the exam.

The candidates are advised to keep check the official website for the official notification and the application link. Candidates can also keep checking Scroll.in’s Announcements page for latest updates on JEE Main April 2020.